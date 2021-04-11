Leora Ruth (Foster) Garrett-Rhode, 93 of Glenwood, Iowa formerly of Tabor, Iowa
Service:Funeral
Name:Leora Ruth (Foster) Garrett-Rhode
Pronunciation: 
Age:93
From:Glenwood, Iowa
Previous:Tabor, Iowa
Day and Date:Wednesday, April 14, 2021
Time:10:00 a.m.
Location:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
Visitation Location:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date:Open Visitation Tuesday, April 13, 2021
Visitation Start:9:00 a.m.
Visitation End:7:00 p.m.
Memorials:Glenwood Volunteer Fire Association or Tabor Fire and Rescue
Funeral Home:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
Cemetery:Tabor Cemetery, Tabor, Iowa
Notes: www.petersonmortuaryinc.com

