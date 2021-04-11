|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Leora Ruth (Foster) Garrett-Rhode
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|93
|From:
|Glenwood, Iowa
|Previous:
|Tabor, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, April 14, 2021
|Time:
|10:00 a.m.
|Location:
|Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Open Visitation Tuesday, April 13, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|9:00 a.m.
|Visitation End:
|7:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Glenwood Volunteer Fire Association or Tabor Fire and Rescue
|Funeral Home:
|Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Tabor Cemetery, Tabor, Iowa
|Notes:
|www.petersonmortuaryinc.com
Leora Ruth (Foster) Garrett-Rhode, 93 of Glenwood, Iowa formerly of Tabor, Iowa
