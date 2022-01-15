|Service:
|Funeral Service
|Name:
|LeRoy Helm
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|88
|From:
|Red Oak, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, January 20, 2022
|Time:
|11:00 a.m.
|Location:
|Sellergren Lindell DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Sellergren Lindell DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, January 20, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|9:30 a.m.
|Visitation End:
|11:00 a.m.
|Memorials:
|Directed to the family for future designation
|Funeral Home:
|Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Evergreen Cemetery with Military Rites, Red Oak, Iowa
|Notes:
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.sldfuneralhome.com
LeRoy Helm, 88, Red Oak, Iowa
Sellergren Lindell DeMarce Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Jan 15
-
Jan 15
-
Jan 15
-
Jan 16
-
Jan 16
-
Jan 16
-
Jan 17
-
Jan 17
Anniversaries
-
Jan 15