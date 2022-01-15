LeRoy Helm, 88, Red Oak, Iowa
Service:Funeral Service 
Name:LeRoy Helm
Pronunciation: 
Age:88 
From:Red Oak, Iowa 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Thursday, January 20, 2022 
Time:11:00 a.m. 
Location:Sellergren Lindell DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa 
Visitation Location:Sellergren Lindell DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date: Thursday, January 20, 2022
Visitation Start:9:30 a.m. 
Visitation End:11:00 a.m.
Memorials:Directed to the family for future designation 
Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa 
Cemetery: Evergreen Cemetery with Military Rites, Red Oak, Iowa
Notes:

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.sldfuneralhome.com

 

