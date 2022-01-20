Les Lynch
Service:  Funeral 
Name: Leslie Lynch
Pronunciation: 
Age:  67
From:  Grant City, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date: Saturday, January 22, 2022
Time:3:00 PM
Location:  Crossroads Assembly of God Church, Grant City, MO
Visitation Location: Crossroads Assembly of God Church, Grant City, MO
Visitation Day and Date: Saturday, January 22, 2022
Visitation Start:  1:00 PM
Visitation End: 2:00 PM
Memorials:  Worth County R-3 FFA or Fine Arts
Funeral Home:  Andrews-Hann Funeral Home
Cemetery: Fletchall Cemetery
Notes: andrewshannfuneralhome.com

