|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Leslie Lynch
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|67
|From:
|Grant City, Missouri
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, January 22, 2022
|Time:
|3:00 PM
|Location:
|Crossroads Assembly of God Church, Grant City, MO
|Visitation Location:
|Crossroads Assembly of God Church, Grant City, MO
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Saturday, January 22, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|1:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|2:00 PM
|Memorials:
|Worth County R-3 FFA or Fine Arts
|Funeral Home:
|Andrews-Hann Funeral Home
|Cemetery:
|Fletchall Cemetery
|Notes:
|andrewshannfuneralhome.com
Leslie Lynch, Grant City, Missouri
Andrews-Hann Funeral Home
