|Service:
|Graveside Funeral
|Name:
|Lester Bozwell
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|92
|From:
|Red Oak, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, December 11, 2020
|Time:
|11 AM
|Location:
|Evergreen Cemetery-Red Oak, Iowa...Graveside funerals are limited to thirty people so we will livestream the services on our Facebook page as well
|Visitation Location:
|There will be an open viewing at Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel with no more than fifteen people in our facility at any given time.
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, December 10, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|Noon
|Visitation End:
|7 PM
|Memorials:
|Red Oak Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association.
|Funeral Home:
|Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
|a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com Social distancing and masks are required at all events.
Lester Bozwell, 92, of Red Oak, Iowa
Nelson Boylan Lerette Funeral Chapel
