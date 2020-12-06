Lester Bozwell
Service:Graveside Funeral
Name:Lester Bozwell
Pronunciation: 
Age:92
From:Red Oak, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Friday, December 11, 2020
Time:11 AM
Location:Evergreen Cemetery-Red Oak, Iowa...Graveside funerals are limited to thirty people so we will livestream the services on our Facebook page as well
Visitation Location:There will be an open viewing at Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel with no more than fifteen people in our facility at any given time.
Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, December 10, 2020
Visitation Start:Noon
Visitation End:7 PM
Memorials:Red Oak Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association.
Funeral Home:Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Cemetery: 
Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com   Social distancing and masks are required at all events.

