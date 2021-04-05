Levern Schoening
Buy Now
Service:Funeral 
Name:LeVern Schoening
Pronunciation: 
Age:85
From:Treynor, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date:Thursday, April 8, 2021
Time:10:30 a.m.
Location:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
Visitation Location:Loess Hills Funeral Home 
Visitation Day and Date:Wednesday, April 7, 2021
Visitation Start:5:00 p.m.
Visitation End:7:00 p.m.
Memorials:in lieu of flowers, memorials are to St. John Lutheran Church - Mineola, Oak Township Fire & Rescue or Silver City Rescue
Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
Cemetery:Mineola Cemetery
Notes:

Family suggests those attending wear face masks and social distance. LeVern passed away April 3, 2021 at Jennie Edmundson Memorial Hospital in Council Bluffs.  Condolences may be shared on his tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.