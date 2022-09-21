|Service:
|Visitation
|Name:
|Levi Glover
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|24 years
|From:
|Lewis
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Rieken Duhn Funeral Home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, September 23, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|2:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|7:00 PM
|Memorials:
|Memorial my be directed to the family
|Funeral Home:
|Rieken-Duhn Funeral Home
|Cemetery:
|Omaha Veterans Cemetery - Burial on September 27th at 1:00 PM
|Notes:
|The family will greet friends from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at the Visitation.
