Service: Visitation
Name: Levi Glover
Pronunciation: 
Age: 24 years
From: Lewis
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: Rieken Duhn Funeral Home
Visitation Day and Date: Friday, September 23, 2022
Visitation Start: 2:00 PM
Visitation End: 7:00 PM
Memorials: Memorial my be directed to the family
Funeral Home:Rieken-Duhn Funeral Home 
Cemetery: Omaha Veterans Cemetery - Burial on September 27th at 1:00 PM
Notes: The family will greet friends from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at the Visitation.

