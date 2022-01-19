|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|LeVon McCollester
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|93
|From:
|Silver City, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Sunday, January 23, 2022
|Time:
|1:00 p.m.
|Location:
|Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Sunday, January 23, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|12;00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|1:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Silver City Fire and Rescue or Silver City American Legion
|Funeral Home:
|Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Silver City Cemetery, Silver City, Iowa
|Notes:
|www.petersonmortuaryinc.com
