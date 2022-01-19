Service:Funeral
Name:LeVon McCollester
Pronunciation: 
Age:93
From:Silver City, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Sunday, January 23, 2022
Time:1:00 p.m.
Location:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
Visitation Location:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date:Sunday, January 23, 2022 
Visitation Start:12;00 p.m.
Visitation End:1:00 p.m.
Memorials:Silver City Fire and Rescue or Silver City American Legion
Funeral Home:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
Cemetery:Silver City Cemetery, Silver City, Iowa
Notes: www.petersonmortuaryinc.com

