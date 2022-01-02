|Service:
|Memorial Service at a later date
|Name:
|Lewis Arthur Dyche
|Pronunciation:
|Dike
|Age:
|91
|From:
|Maryville, Missouri
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|The American Cancer Society or ALS Association
|Funeral Home:
|Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
|Mr. Dyche has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date at the Auburn Presbyterian Church in Auburn, Kansas with burial at the Auburn Cemetery, Auburn, Kansas.
Lewis Arthur Dyche, 91, Maryville
Price Funeral Home
