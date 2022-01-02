Lewis Arthur Dyche
Service: Memorial Service at a later date
Name: Lewis Arthur Dyche
Pronunciation: Dike
Age: 91
From: Maryville, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: The American Cancer Society or ALS Association
Funeral Home:Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri
Cemetery: 
Notes: Mr. Dyche has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date at the Auburn Presbyterian Church in Auburn, Kansas with burial at the Auburn Cemetery, Auburn, Kansas.

