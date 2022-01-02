Lewis Arthur Dyche, 91, of Maryville, Missouri passed away on Friday, December 31, 2021 at Parkdale Manor in Maryville.

Lewis was born on August 3, 1930 on a farm northwest of Auburn, Kansas to Arthur M. and Lulu (Dickson) Dyche. He was a 1949 graduate of Auburn High School. Lewis graduated from the College of Emporia (now Emporia State University) in 1955 with a major in biology and a minor in physical education. While at Emporia he played football, basketball and baseball. Lewis received his master’s degree in 1963 from Pittsburg State University, Pittsburg, Kansas. He taught at Wasatch Academy in Mt. Pleasant, UT and Mound City, KS. He and his family moved to Maryville in 1964, where he began his career at NWMSU. While at Northwest he was the swim team coach for 16 years and an assistant football coach for 7 years. He taught classes in the physical education department. He retired from NWMSU in 1990. Lewis and Virginia were also realtors and owned Dyche Realty. They also owned many rentals in town. Lewis was the City of Maryville’s swim team coach for many years. He taught countless kids to swim, and was beloved by the kids and parents alike. He proudly served his country during the Korean Conflict.

Lewis married Virginia K. (Brobst) on February 20, 1952 at the Auburn Presbyterian Church in Auburn, Kansas. To this union six children were born, Ron, David, Keith, Debbie, Bryan and Melissa. Virginia preceded him in death on May 15, 2005. Lewis was preceded in death by his wife Virginia, his parents, and his sister, Mary Garrett.

He is survived by his brother Jerry Dyche of Ft. Myers, FL; his six children, Ron (Linda) Dyche of Fayetteville, NC, David (Kyoko) Dyche of Springfield, OR, Keith (Julia) Dyche of Urbandale, IA, Debbie (Dean) Colfax of Maryville, MO, Bryan (Bethany) Dyche of Kansas City, MO and Melissa (Eric) Nelson of Maryville, MO; ten grandchildren, Michelle (Larry) Crowe of Beaumont, TX, Jake (Reba) Dyche of Maryville, MO, Elizabeth (Jeremy) Bishop of Kansas City, MO, Keaton (Eli) Dyche of Thurman, IA, Lindsay Dyche of Kansas City, MO, Jessica (Dean) Dyche of Pineville, LA, Riley Dyche of Fairbanks, AK, Kaylee (Chad) Messner of Maryville, MO, Breanna Dyche of Sidney, IA and Cole (Frankie) Nelson of Maryville, MO; two step-grandchildren, Wesley Gee, of Des Moines, IA and John (Kate) Gee of Urbandale, IA; nine great-grandchildren and two step-great-grandchildren.

Mr. Dyche has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date at the Auburn Presbyterian Church in Auburn, Kansas with burial following at the Auburn Cemetery in Auburn, Kansas.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The American Cancer Society or The ALS Association.

