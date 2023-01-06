LiaRuth Miller
Service:Funeral Service
Name:Lia Miller
Pronunciation: 
Age:64
From:Des Moines, Iowa
Previous: Formerly of Anita
Day and Date:Tuesday, January 10, 2023
Time: 2:00 p.m.
Location: Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
Visitation Location: Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic 
Visitation Day and Date: Tuesday, January 10, 2023 (prior to Service)
Visitation Start: 1:00 p.m.
Visitation End: 2:00 p.m. (Service)
Memorials:

 

Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Cemetery:Burial will be in the Evergreen Cemetery in Anita.
Notes:

LiaRuth Miller, 64, of Des Moines, Iowa, and formerly of Anita, died Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at MercyOne Hospital in Des Moines, Iowa.  

Roland Funeral Service in Atlantic, Iowa is caring for Lia’s family and her arrangements.  Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com

