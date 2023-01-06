|Service:
|Funeral Service
|Name:
|Lia Miller
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|64
|From:
|Des Moines, Iowa
|Previous:
|Formerly of Anita
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, January 10, 2023
|Time:
|2:00 p.m.
|Location:
|Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
|Visitation Location:
| Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Tuesday, January 10, 2023 (prior to Service)
|Visitation Start:
|1:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|2:00 p.m. (Service)
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
|Burial will be in the Evergreen Cemetery in Anita.
|Notes:
LiaRuth Miller, 64, of Des Moines, Iowa, and formerly of Anita, died Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at MercyOne Hospital in Des Moines, Iowa.
Roland Funeral Service in Atlantic, Iowa is caring for Lia’s family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com
LiaRuth Miller, 64, of Des Moines, Iowa, and formerly of Anita
Roland Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Jan 6
-
Jan 6
-
Jan 6
-
Jan 6
-
Jan 7
-
Jan 7
-
Jan 7
-
Jan 7
-
Jan 7
-
Jan 8