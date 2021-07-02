Libbie Wilkinson, 70, of Corning, Iowa
Service:Funeral Service
Name:Libbie Wilkinson
Pronunciation: 
Age:70
From:Corning, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Wednesday, July 7, 2021
Time:10:30 A.M.
Location:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa 
Visitation Location:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa 
Visitation Day and Date:Tuesday, July 6, 2021
Visitation Start:4:00 - 7:00 P.M., Open Visitation
Visitation End:5:00 - 7:00 P.M., Family receiving friends
Memorials:American Cancer Society and/or EveryStep Hospice
Funeral Home:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa
Cemetery:Walnut Grove Cemetery, Corning, Iowa
Notes:

Memories may be shared at www.pearsonfuneralhomes.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.