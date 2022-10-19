Lida Meek
Service:  Graveside services and interment
Name:  Lida Meek
Pronunciation: 
Age:  93
From:  Savannah, Missouri
Previous: Rock Port, Missouri
Day and Date:  Sat, Oct 22, 2022
Time:  11:00 am
Location:  Hunter Cemetery, Rock Port
Visitation Location:  
Visitation Day and Date:  
Visitation Start:  
Visitation End:  
Memorials: Hunter Cemetery Association
Funeral Home:  Chamberlain Funeral Home, Rock Port
Cemetery:  Hunter Cemetery
Notes: 

Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com

