|Service:
|Graveside services and interment
|Name:
|Lida Meek
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|93
|From:
|Savannah, Missouri
|Previous:
|Rock Port, Missouri
|Day and Date:
|Sat, Oct 22, 2022
|Time:
|11:00 am
|Location:
|Hunter Cemetery, Rock Port
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Hunter Cemetery Association
|Funeral Home:
|Chamberlain Funeral Home, Rock Port
|Cemetery:
|Hunter Cemetery
|Notes:
Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com
Lida Meek, 93, Savannah, Missouri
Chamberlain Funeral Homes
