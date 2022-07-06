Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. High 88F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 70F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.