|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Lila Fenn
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|94
|From:
|Apache Junction, AZ
|Previous:
|Oakland, IA
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, August 15, 2020
|Time:
|1:00 PM
|Location:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson, IA
|Visitation Location:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson, IA
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Saturday, August 15, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|11:00 AM
|Visitation End:
|1:00 PM (Two hours prior to service)
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers, family will direct memorials
|Funeral Home:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson
|Cemetery:
|Carson Cemetery
|Notes:
Lila passed away on July 28, 2020 in Apache Junction. Condolences may be shared on her tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com
Lila Fenn, 94 of Apache Junction, AZ
Loess Hills Funeral Homes
