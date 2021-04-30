|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Lila Lee Hopping
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|88
|From:
|Oakland, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Monday, May 3, 2021
|Time:
|11:00 AM
|Location:
|Oakland United Methodist Church
|Visitation Location:
|Oakland United Methodist Church
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Monday, May 3, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|10:00 AM
|Visitation End:
|until the time of service
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Rieken Funeral Home - Oakland
|Cemetery:
|Oaklawn Cemetery
|Notes:
|www.riekenfuneralhome.com
