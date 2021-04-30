Service:Funeral
Name:Lila Lee Hopping
Pronunciation: 
Age:88
From:Oakland, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Monday, May 3, 2021
Time:11:00 AM
Location:Oakland United Methodist Church
Visitation Location:Oakland United Methodist Church
Visitation Day and Date:Monday, May 3, 2021
Visitation Start:10:00 AM
Visitation End:until the time of service
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Rieken Funeral Home - Oakland
Cemetery:Oaklawn Cemetery
Notes:www.riekenfuneralhome.com

