|Service:
|Funeral services
|Name:
|Lila Young
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|83
|From:
|Higginsville, Missouri
|Previous:
|Oregon, Missouri
|Day and Date:
|Mon, Oct 17, 2022
|Time:
|2:00 pm
|Location:
|New Point Christian Church
|Visitation Location:
|New Point Christian Church
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Mon, Oct 17, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|1:00 pm
|Visitation End:
|2:00 pm
|Memorials:
|Deaf Missions or Show-Me Christian Youth Home
|Funeral Home:
|Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon
|Cemetery:
|Maple Grove Cemetery
|Notes:
Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com
Lila Young, 83, Higginsville, Missouri
Chamberlain Funeral Homes
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Oct 12
-
Oct 12
-
Oct 13
-
Oct 13
-
Oct 14
Anniversaries
-
Oct 12