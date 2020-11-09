Service:Celebration Of Life
Name:Lillian Freuck
Pronunciation:like Freud
Age:97
From:Red Oak, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, November 14, 2020
Time:Noon
Location:Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Church of The Nazarene Sunday School Program-Red Oak, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Cemetery:Essex, Iowa Cemetery
Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com

