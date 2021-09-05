Lillian M. Carter
Service:Funeral 
Name:Lillian M. Carter
Pronunciation: 
Age:95
From:Maryville, Missouri
Previous:Skidmore, Missouri
Day and Date:Tuesday, September 7, 2021
Time:10:00am
Location:Price Funeral Home
Visitation Location:Price Funeral Home
Visitation Day and Date:Monday, September 6, 2021
Visitation Start:6:00pm
Visitation End:8:00pm
Memorials:St. Francis Foundation
Funeral Home:Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri
Cemetery:Hillcrest Cemetery, Skidmore, Missouri
Notes: 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.