Lillian M. Carter
Service: Funeral Services
Name: Lillian M. Carter
Pronunciation: 
Age: 95
From: Maryville, Missouri
Previous: Skidmore, Missouri
Day and Date: Tuesday, September 7, 2021
Time: 10:00am
Location: Price Funeral Home
Visitation Location: Price Funeral Home
Visitation Day and Date: Monday, September 6, 2021
Visitation Start: 6:00pm
Visitation End: 8:00pm
Memorials: St. Francis Foundation
Funeral Home:Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri
Cemetery: Hillcrest Cemetery, Skidmore, Missouri
Notes: 

