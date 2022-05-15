Service:Funeral Service
Name:Lillie Johnson
Pronunciation: 
Age:94
From:Atlantic, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Services are pending
Time: 
Location: 
Open Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Cemetery: 
Notes:

Lillie Johnson, 94, of Atlantic, died Friday, May 13, 2022, at the Heritage House.

Services are pending with Roland Funeral Service.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Lillie’s family and the arrangements.  Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

