|Service:
|Funeral Service
|Name:
|Lillie Johnson
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|94
|From:
|Atlantic, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Services are pending
|Time:
|Location:
|Open Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Lillie Johnson, 94, of Atlantic, died Friday, May 13, 2022, at the Heritage House.
Services are pending with Roland Funeral Service.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Lillie’s family and the arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Lillie Johnson, 94, of Atlantic, Iowa
Roland Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
May 16
-
May 16
-
May 16
-
May 17
-
May 17
-
May 17