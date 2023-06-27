|Service:
|Celebration of Life Memorial Graveside Service
|Lincoln Bennett Morse
|88
|Red Oak, Iowa
|Saturday, July 8, 2023
|11:00 AM
Evergreen Cemetery 1800 North 8th Red Oak, Iowa
|Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Evergreen Cemetery - Red Oak, Iowa
|Lincoln passed away on Thursday, June 22 2023, at his home in Red Oak. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.
Lincoln B. Morse, 88, of Red Oak, Iowa
