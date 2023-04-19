Linda A (Fryer) Ramsey-Potter, 83, Checotah, Ok
Service:                                             Celebration of Life
Name: Linda Ann Ramsey-Potter
Pronunciation: 
Age: 83
From: Checotah, OK
Previous: Villisca, IA, Bedford, IA
Day and Date: Friday, April 21, 2023
Time: 1:30 pm
Location: United Methodist Church Villisca
Visitation Location: No Visitation
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: Family will direct
Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
Cemetery: Arlington Cemetery
Notes:

 

Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com

