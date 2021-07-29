|Service:
|Visitation
|Name:
|Linda Beck Wheeler
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|52
|From:
|Lenox, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Lenox Community Center ~ Lenox, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Monday ~ August 2, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|7:00 PM
|Memorials:
|Instead of flowers the family requests memorials be directed to Taylor County 4-H Foundation or be given in Linda's name.
|Funeral Home:
|Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ritchie-Funeral-Home/169782679712324
Linda Beck Wheeler, age 52, of Lenox, Iowa
Ritchie Funeral Home
