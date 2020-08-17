Linda Geer
Service:Funeral
Name:Linda C. Geer
Pronunciation: 
Age:70
From:Shenandoah, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, August 29, 2020 
Time:10:30 a.m.
Location:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home in Shenandoah
Viewing Location:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home in Shenandoah
Viewing Date:Friday, August 28, 2020
Viewing Start:1:00 p.m.
Viewing End:5:00 p.m.
Memorials:St. Jude's Cancer Center or American Diabetes Association 
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
Burial:Rose Hill Cemetery
Notes:

Linda passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs. The family will not be present for the viewing. Social distancing guidelines remain in effect for the service and viewing.  

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.

