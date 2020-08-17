|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Linda C. Geer
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|70
|From:
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, August 29, 2020
|Time:
|10:30 a.m.
|Location:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home in Shenandoah
|Viewing Location:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home in Shenandoah
|Viewing Date:
|Friday, August 28, 2020
|Viewing Start:
|1:00 p.m.
|Viewing End:
|5:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|St. Jude's Cancer Center or American Diabetes Association
|Funeral Home:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
|Burial:
|Rose Hill Cemetery
|Notes:
Linda passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs. The family will not be present for the viewing. Social distancing guidelines remain in effect for the service and viewing.
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.
Linda C. Geer, 70 of Shenandoah
Hackett Livingston Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.