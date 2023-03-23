|Service:,
|Graveside Service and Interment
|Name:
|Linda F. Bennett
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|73
|From:
|Tarkio, Missouri
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Monday, March 27, 2023
|Time:
|2:00 P.M.
|Location:
|Home Cemetery, Tarkio.
|Visitation Location:
There is no scheduled family visitation.
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Paw Prints (Atchison County’s animal rescue fund), c/o Farmers State Bank, PO Box 158, Tarkio, Missouri 64491.
|Funeral Home:
|Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.
|Cemetery:
|Home Cemetery, Tarkio
|Notes:
** The service will be streamed live on Shawn Minter's Facebook page.**
Linda F. Bennett, 73, Tarkio, Missouri
Minter Funeral Chapel
