Service:,  Graveside Service and Interment
Name: Linda F. Bennett
Pronunciation: 
Age: 73
From: Tarkio, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date: Monday, March 27, 2023
Time: 2:00 P.M.
Location: Home Cemetery, Tarkio.
Visitation Location:

 There is no scheduled family visitation.

Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End:  
Memorials: Paw Prints (Atchison County’s animal rescue fund), c/o Farmers State Bank, PO Box 158, Tarkio, Missouri 64491.
Funeral Home: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.
Cemetery: Home Cemetery, Tarkio
Notes:

 ** The service will be streamed live on Shawn Minter's Facebook page.**

