Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Thunderstorms early, then becoming clear after midnight. Low around 65F. SW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then becoming clear after midnight. Low around 65F. SW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.