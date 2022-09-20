Service: Celebration of Life
Name: Linda Heywood 
Pronunciation: 
Age: 71 
From: Randolph, IA 
Previous: 
Day and Date: Friday - September 23, 2022 
Time: 11:00 AM 
Location: Randolph, IA Fire Station 
Visitation Location: No viewing or visitation
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: In Lieu of Flowers, To The Family 
Funeral Home:Marshall Funeral Chapel - Tabor, IA
Cemetery: 
Notes:Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com 

