Linda Hutchinson
Service:Memorial Service
Name:Linda Hutchinson
Pronunciation: 
Age:71
From:Macedonia, Iowa
Previous:  
Day and Date:Saturday, March 11, 2023
Time: 3:00 PM
Location:DeWitt Community Center
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Time: 
  
Memorials:

Memorials are suggested to the family 

Funeral Home:Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home 
Cemetery: 
Notes:

To view her full obituary, please visit the website:

http://www.hoyfuneral.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.