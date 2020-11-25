Service:Graveside
Name:Linda Joy (Sherman) LaMaster 
Pronunciation: 
Age:67 
From:Guilford, MO
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, November 28, 2020 
Time:1:00 PM 
Location:Weathermon Cemetery, Guilford, MO 
Visitation Location:No formal visitation is planned due to COVID-19 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:"Operation Christmas Child", or to the Noyes Home for Children, St. Joseph, MO
Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
Cemetery: 
Notes:Linda passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at the Nodaway Nursing Home, Maryville, MO. www.bramfuneralhome.com

