|Service:
|Graveside
|Name:
|Linda Joy (Sherman) LaMaster
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|67
|From:
|Guilford, MO
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, November 28, 2020
|Time:
|1:00 PM
|Location:
|Weathermon Cemetery, Guilford, MO
|Visitation Location:
|No formal visitation is planned due to COVID-19
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|"Operation Christmas Child", or to the Noyes Home for Children, St. Joseph, MO
|Funeral Home:
|Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
|Linda passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at the Nodaway Nursing Home, Maryville, MO. www.bramfuneralhome.com
Linda J. LaMaster, 67, Guilford, MO
Bram Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.