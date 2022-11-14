|Service:
|Funeral Service
|Name:
|Linda Kay Creed
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|79
|From:
|Fairfax, Missouri
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, November 16, 2022
|Time:
|10:30 AM
|Location:
|Fairfax Presbyterian Church, Fairfax, Missouri
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|New Liberty Cemetery, Mound City, MO, Fairfax Presbyterian Church, or Dementia Society of America
|Funeral Home:
|Schooler Funeral Home
|Cemetery:
|New Liberty Cemetery, Mound City, Missouri
|Notes:
|andrewshannfuneralhome.com
