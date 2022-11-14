Linda Creed
Service: Funeral Service
Name: Linda Kay Creed
Pronunciation: 
Age: 79
From:Fairfax, Missouri 
Previous: 
Day and Date: Wednesday, November 16, 2022
Time: 10:30 AM
Location: Fairfax Presbyterian Church, Fairfax, Missouri
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: New Liberty Cemetery, Mound City, MO, Fairfax Presbyterian Church, or Dementia Society of America
Funeral Home: Schooler Funeral Home
Cemetery: New Liberty Cemetery, Mound City, Missouri
Notes:andrewshannfuneralhome.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.