Linda "Lin" Porter, 74 of Glenwood, Iowa

|Service:
|Celebration of Life
|Name:
|Linda "Lin" Porter
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|74
|From:
|Glenwood, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022
|Time:
|10:30 a.m.
|Location:
|Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|9:30 a.m.
|Visitation End:
|10:30 a.m.
|Memorials:
|Glenwood Volunteer Fire Association or Bloom Senior Center
|Funeral Home:
|Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Glenwood Cemetery, Glenwood, Iowa
|Notes:
|www.petersonmortuaryinc.com
