Service:Pending Funeral
Name:Linda R. (Simmonds) Hietbrink
Pronunciation:height - brink
Age:74
From:Shenandoah, Iowa
Previous:Emerson, Iowa 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service in Shenandoah
Cemetery:Omaha National Cemetery
Notes:Linda unexpectedly passed away on Sunday evening, September 20, 2020 at Nebraska Methodist Hospital in Omaha. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com

