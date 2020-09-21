|Service:
|Pending Funeral
|Name:
|Linda R. (Simmonds) Hietbrink
|Pronunciation:
|height - brink
|Age:
|74
|From:
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|Previous:
|Emerson, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service in Shenandoah
|Cemetery:
|Omaha National Cemetery
|Notes:
|Linda unexpectedly passed away on Sunday evening, September 20, 2020 at Nebraska Methodist Hospital in Omaha. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com
