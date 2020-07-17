Jacobsen
Service:Funeral 
Name:Linda Sue Richards
Age:72
From:Glenwood, Iowa 
Day and Date:Monday, July 20, 2020
Time:10:00 AM
Location:Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home
Visitation Location:Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home
Visitation Day and Date:Sunday, July 19, 2020 
Visitation 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
 

 

Memorials:

The family will direct memorials. 

Funeral Home:Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home 
Cemetery:Evergreen Cemetery, Red Oak, Iowa
Notes:http://www.hoyfuneral.com