Linda Scroggins
Service:  Funeral services
Name:  Linda Scroggins
Age:  54
From:  Forest City, Missouri
Day and Date:  Thurs, Feb 2, 2023
Time:  2:00 pm
Location:  Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon
Visitation Location:  Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon
Visitation Day and Date:  Thurs, Feb 2, 2023
Visitation Start:  1:00 pm
Visitation End:  2:00 pm
Memorials: Mothers Against Drunk Driving (M.A.D.D.)
Funeral Home:  Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon
Cemetery:  Private family inurnment at Forest City Union Cemetery
Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com

