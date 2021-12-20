Linda Smith of Atlantic, Iowa
Service:Celebration of Life Memorial Service
Name:Linda Smith
Pronunciation: 
Age:76
From:Atlantic, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: Thursday, December 23
Time: 11:00 a.m.
Location:Roland Funeral Home
Open Visitation Location: Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:

Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation to the United Church of Christ and Hillside Hope in Atlantic. 

Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Cemetery:Burial will be held in the Maple Grove Cemetery in Audubon following a luncheon at the funeral home.  
Notes:

Linda Smith, 76, of Atlantic, Iowa, passed away Friday, December 17, 2021, at Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic.

Open visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, December 22nd at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic.  No visitation with the family present is planned.

A Celebration of Life Memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, December 23rd at Roland Funeral Home.  Burial will be held in the Maple Grove Cemetery in Audubon following a luncheon at the funeral home.  The service will be recorded and available on the funeral home website by end of day Thursday.

Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation to the United Church of Christ and Hillside Hope in Atlantic. 

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Linda’s family and her arrangements.  Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.