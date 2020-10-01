Service:Funeral 
Name:Linda Sue Jones 
Pronunciation: 
Age:76 
From:Taos, Missouri 
Previous:Shambaugh, Iowa 
Day and Date:Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020  
Time:10:00 am 
Location:Dulle-Trimble Funeral Home in Jefferson City, Missouri 
Visitation Location:at the Funeral Home
Visitation Day and Date:Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 
Visitation Start:4:00 pm
Visitation End:7:00 pm 
Memorials:Samaritan Center
Funeral Home:Dulle(Dooley)-Trimble Funeral Home 
Cemetery:Hawthorn Memorial Gardens 
Notes:Linda was a 1962 graduate of South Page High School in College Springs. More info at www.dulletrimble.com 

