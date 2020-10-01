|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Linda Sue Jones
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|76
|From:
|Taos, Missouri
|Previous:
|Shambaugh, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020
|Time:
|10:00 am
|Location:
|Dulle-Trimble Funeral Home in Jefferson City, Missouri
|Visitation Location:
|at the Funeral Home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, Oct. 2, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|4:00 pm
|Visitation End:
|7:00 pm
|Memorials:
|Samaritan Center
|Funeral Home:
|Dulle(Dooley)-Trimble Funeral Home
|Cemetery:
|Hawthorn Memorial Gardens
|Notes:
|Linda was a 1962 graduate of South Page High School in College Springs. More info at www.dulletrimble.com
