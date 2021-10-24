|Service:
|Memorial Graveside Services
|Name:
|Lisa Almquist
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|63
|From:
|Sacramento, CA
|Previous:
|Essex, IA
|Day and Date:
|Friday, October 29, 2021
|Time:
|11:00 a.m.
|Location:
|Essex Cemetery
|Viewing Location:
|Viewing Day and Date:
|Viewing Start:
|Viewing End:
|Memorials:
|Nishna Productions ~ Shenandoah
|Funeral Home:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Lisa passed away on Friday, October 15, 2021 in Sacramento.
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.
Lisa Almquist, 63 of Sacramento, CA
Hackett Livingston Funeral Home
