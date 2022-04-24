Lisa M. Riddle
Service:Mass of Christian Burial 
Name:Lisa Marie Mattson Riddle 
Pronunciation: 
Age:58 
From:Wilcox, MO 
Previous:Conception, MO
Day and Date:Thursday, April 28, 2022 
Time:10:30 AM 
Location:St. Columba Catholic Church, Conception Junction, MO 
Visitation Location:At the church
Visitation Day and Date:Wednesday, April 27, 2022 
Visitation Start:Family Rosary at 5:00 PM, Visitation starts at 6:00 PM  
Visitation End:8:00 PM 
Memorials:Lisa loved caring for the elderly and believed they should have the best care to live out their final days. Memorials can be made to a nursing home of your choice in Loving Memory of Lisa Riddle, LPN. 
Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
Cemetery:Braddyville Cemetery, Braddyville, IA 
Notes:Lisa passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Aril 23, 2022, at Mosaic in Maryville, MO.  www.bramfuneralhome.com

