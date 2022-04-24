|Service:
|Mass of Christian Burial
|Name:
|Lisa Marie Mattson Riddle
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|58
|From:
|Wilcox, MO
|Previous:
|Conception, MO
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, April 28, 2022
|Time:
|10:30 AM
|Location:
|St. Columba Catholic Church, Conception Junction, MO
|Visitation Location:
|At the church
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Wednesday, April 27, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|Family Rosary at 5:00 PM, Visitation starts at 6:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|8:00 PM
|Memorials:
|Lisa loved caring for the elderly and believed they should have the best care to live out their final days. Memorials can be made to a nursing home of your choice in Loving Memory of Lisa Riddle, LPN.
|Funeral Home:
|Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
|Cemetery:
|Braddyville Cemetery, Braddyville, IA
|Notes:
|Lisa passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Aril 23, 2022, at Mosaic in Maryville, MO. www.bramfuneralhome.com
Lisa Marie (Mattson) Riddle, 58, Wilcox, MO
Bram Funeral Home
