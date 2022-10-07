Lisa Miller
Service: Graveside Funeral
Name: Lisa Miller
Pronunciation: 
Age: 66
From: Hepburn, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: Monday, October 10, 2022
Time: 2:00 p.m.,
Location: North Grove Cemetery
Visitation Location: Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date: Monday, October 10, 2022
Visitation Start: 12:30 p.m.
Visitation End: 1:30 p.m.
Memorials: American Cancer Society
Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
Cemetery: North Grove Cemetery, Hepburn, Iowa
Notes:

Lisa passed away Thursday, evening October 6, 2022 at her residence.  Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/

