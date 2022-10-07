|Service:
|Graveside Funeral
|Name:
|Lisa Miller
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|66
|From:
|Hepburn, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Monday, October 10, 2022
|Time:
|2:00 p.m.,
|Location:
|North Grove Cemetery
|Visitation Location:
|Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Monday, October 10, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|12:30 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|1:30 p.m.
|Memorials:
|American Cancer Society
|Funeral Home:
|Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|North Grove Cemetery, Hepburn, Iowa
|Notes:
Lisa passed away Thursday, evening October 6, 2022 at her residence. Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/
Lisa Miller, 66, of Hepburn, Iowa
Nodaway Valley Funeral Home
