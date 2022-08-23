|Service:
|Memorial
|Name:
|Lloyd Dean Hansen
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|79
|From:
|Hopkins, MO
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, August 30, 2022
|Time:
|10:00 AM
|Location:
|Laura Street Baptist Church, Maryville, MO
|Visitation Location:
|At the Church
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Monday, August 29, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|6:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|8:00 PM
|Memorials:
|In Lloyd's name to the Hopkins Missouri Fire Department
|Funeral Home:
|Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
|Cemetery:
|At a later date.
|Notes:
|Lloyd passed away at home on Monday, August 22, 2022. www.bramfuneralhome.com
Lloyd D. Hansen, 79, Hopkins, MO
Bram Funeral Home
