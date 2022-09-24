Lloyd "Red" Hedlund
Service: Funeral
Name: Lloyd "Red" Hedlund
Pronunciation: 
Age: 92
From: Emerson, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date: Thursday, September 29, 2022
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Malvern, IA
Visitation Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Malvern, IA
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: Thursday, September 29, 2022
Visitation End: 9:00 a.m.
Memorials: 10:30 a.m. ( 1 1/2 hours prior to service)
Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Malvern
Cemetery: Malvern Cemetery
Notes:

 Condolences may be shared on his tribute page at  https://www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com/obituary/649122/lloyd-red-hedlund/

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.