Lloyd N. Brown, 92, Tarkio, Missouri
Service:,  Graveside Service and Interment
Name: Lloyd N. Brown
Pronunciation: 
Age: 92
From: Tarkio, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date: Tuesday, February 8, 2022
Time: 1:30 P.M.
Location: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.
Visitation Location:

Open visitation begins 9:00 A.M., Monday, February 7, Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio, where Masonic services will be held at 7:00 P.M. There is no scheduled family visitation.

Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End:  
Memorials: Home Cemetery or Shriners Hospital for Children
Funeral Home: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio
Cemetery: Home Cemetery, Tarkio
Notes:

 www.minterfuneralchapels.com

