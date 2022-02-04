|Service:,
|Graveside Service and Interment
|Name:
|Lloyd N. Brown
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|92
|From:
|Tarkio, Missouri
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, February 8, 2022
|Time:
|1:30 P.M.
|Location:
|Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.
|Visitation Location:
Open visitation begins 9:00 A.M., Monday, February 7, Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio, where Masonic services will be held at 7:00 P.M. There is no scheduled family visitation.
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
| Home Cemetery or Shriners Hospital for Children
|Funeral Home:
|Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio
|Cemetery:
|Home Cemetery, Tarkio
|Notes:
Lloyd N. Brown, 92, Tarkio, Missouri
Minter Funeral Chapel
