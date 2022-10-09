|Service:
|Celebration of Life Memorial service
|Name:
|Lloyd Reed
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|95
|From:
|Atlantic
|Previous:
|Formerly of Wiota
|Day and Date:
|Friday, October 14, 2022
|Time:
|4:00 p.m.
|Location:
|First Lutheran Church, south of Wiota
|Open Visitation Location:
|Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic.
|Visitation Day and Date:
| Thursday, October 13, 2022
|Visitation Start:
| 5:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
| 7:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation to the Wiota Volunteer Fire Department.
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
Burial, with a Tolling of the Bell ceremony by the Wiota Volunteer Fire Department and Military Honors by the Anita American Legion Post #210 and the Iowa Army National Guard, will be held in the First Lutheran Cemetery.
|Notes:
Lloyd Reed, 95, of Atlantic, Iowa and formerly of Wiota, died Tuesday, August 30, 2022, in Cookson, Oklahoma.
The service will be livestreamed at https://www.facebook.com/flcwia and will also be available on the funeral home website by noon on Saturday.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Lloyd’s family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
