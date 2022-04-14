Lloyd Wilson
Service:Private Family Funeral service
Name:Lloyd Wilson
Pronunciation: 
Age:84
From:Atlantic, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Open Visitation Location:Roland Funeral Home
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Memorials may be directed to the family for designation at a later date.
Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Cemetery:Burial will be in the Griswold Cemetery at a later date.
Notes:

Lloyd Wilson, 84, of Atlantic, Iowa, passed away Monday, April 11, 2022, at the Griswold Care Center.

Open visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. – 1 p.m., Saturday, April 16th and from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Sunday, April 17th at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic.  No visitation with the family present is planned.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Lloyd’s family and his arrangements.  Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

