|Service:
|Private Family Funeral service
|Name:
|Lloyd Wilson
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|84
|From:
|Atlantic, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Open Visitation Location:
|Roland Funeral Home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Memorials may be directed to the family for designation at a later date.
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
|Burial will be in the Griswold Cemetery at a later date.
|Notes:
Lloyd Wilson, 84, of Atlantic, Iowa, passed away Monday, April 11, 2022, at the Griswold Care Center.
Open visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. – 1 p.m., Saturday, April 16th and from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Sunday, April 17th at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. No visitation with the family present is planned.
Lloyd Wilson, 84, of Atlantic, Iowa
Roland Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Apr 14
-
Apr 14
-
Apr 14
-
Apr 15
-
Apr 15
-
Apr 16