Name: Lois Brownlee
Age: 93
From: Maryville, Missouri
Previous: Villisca, Iowa
Memorials: Southwest Iowa Humane Society, Clarinda, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
Cemetery: North Page Cemetery, Villisca, Iowa
Lois passed away Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at the Maryville Living Center in Maryville,.  Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/

 

