Service:Graveside 
Name: Lois Clara Esser
Pronunciation: 
Age: 64
From:Dunbar, Nebraska
Previous: 
Day and Date: Saturday, May 21, 2022
Time: 11:00 A.M.
Location:St. Benedict's Cemetery, Nebraska City, NE 
Visitation Location: None
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: Hearts United For Animals, Auburn, NE
Funeral Home:Marshall Funeral Chapels - Nebraska City, NE
Cemetery: 
