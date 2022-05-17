|Service:
|Graveside
|Name:
|Lois Clara Esser
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|64
|From:
|Dunbar, Nebraska
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, May 21, 2022
|Time:
|11:00 A.M.
|Location:
|St. Benedict's Cemetery, Nebraska City, NE
|Visitation Location:
|None
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Hearts United For Animals, Auburn, NE
|Funeral Home:
|Marshall Funeral Chapels - Nebraska City, NE
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com
Lois Clare Esser, 64, Dunbar
Marshall Funeral Chapels
