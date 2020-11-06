Lois E. Adkins , 90, of RIverton, Iowa
Service:Inurnment At A Later Date
Name:Lois E. Moreland - Adkins
Age:90
From:Riverton, Iowa
Memorials:Directed to the Family
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service in Shenandoah
Burial:Sidney, Iowa Cemetery
Notes:Lois passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Garden View Care Center in Shenandoah.  Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com

