Lois E. Adkins , 90, of RIverton, Iowa

|Service:
|Inurnment At A Later Date
|Name:
|Lois E. Moreland - Adkins
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|90
|From:
|Riverton, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Directed to the Family
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service in Shenandoah
|Burial:
|Sidney, Iowa Cemetery
|Notes:
|Lois passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Garden View Care Center in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com
