Lois "Gayle" (Sickels) Lamb, 82 of Clear Lake, IA

|Service:
|Funeral Service
|Name:
|Lois "Gayle" (Sickels) Lamb
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|82
|From:
|Clear Lake, IA
|Previous:
|Mount Ayr and Red Oak, IA
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, February 2nd, 2022
|Time:
|1:30 P.M.
|Location:
|First United Methodist Church in Red Oak
|Visitation Location:
|At the Church
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Wednesday, February 2nd, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|12:30 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|Until service time
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Andrews Funeral Home-Belmond
|Cemetery:
|Evergreen Cemetery in Red Oak, IA
|Notes:
