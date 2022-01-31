Lois "Gayle" (Sickels) Lamb, 82 of Clear Lake, IA
Service: Funeral Service
Name: Lois "Gayle" (Sickels) Lamb
Pronunciation: 
Age: 82
From: Clear Lake, IA
Previous: Mount Ayr and Red Oak, IA
Day and Date: Wednesday, February 2nd, 2022
Time: 1:30 P.M.
Location: First United Methodist Church in Red Oak
Visitation Location:At the Church
Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, February 2nd, 2022
Visitation Start: 12:30 p.m.
Visitation End: Until service time
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Andrews Funeral Home-Belmond
Cemetery: Evergreen Cemetery in Red Oak, IA
Notes: 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.