|Service:
|Memorial
|Name:
|Lois Higgins
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|74
|From:
|Rippey, Iowa
|Previous:
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, September 4th
|Time:
|1:00pm
|Location:
|Trinity Lutheran Church in Jefferson, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Trinity Lutheran Church in Jefferson, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Saturday, September 4th
|Visitation Start:
|12:00pm
|Visitation End:
|1:00pm
|Memorials:
Memorials are suggested to Born an Angel Organization and may be directed to the family.
|Funeral Home:
Slininger-Schroeder Funeral Home
|Cemetery:
|Burial will take place at a later date at Rose Hill Cemetery, Shenandoah, Iowa.
|Notes:
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Aug 31
-
Aug 31
-
Aug 31
-
Sep 1
-
Sep 1
-
Sep 1
-
Sep 2
-
Sep 2
-
Sep 2
Anniversaries
-
Aug 31
-
Aug 31
-
Sep 2