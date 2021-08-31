Lois Higgins
Service:Memorial 
Name:Lois Higgins 
Pronunciation: 
Age:74 
From:Rippey, Iowa 
Previous:Shenandoah, Iowa 
Day and Date:Saturday, September 4th 
Time:1:00pm 
Location:Trinity Lutheran Church in Jefferson, Iowa 
Visitation Location:Trinity Lutheran Church in Jefferson, Iowa 
Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, September 4th 
Visitation Start:12:00pm 
Visitation End:1:00pm 
Memorials:

Memorials are suggested to Born an Angel Organization and may be directed to the family.

Funeral Home:

Slininger-Schroeder Funeral Home

Cemetery:Burial will take place at a later date at Rose Hill Cemetery, Shenandoah, Iowa. 
Notes: 

